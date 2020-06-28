‘India says no to Pak offer on Kartarpur’

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI: The Indian media citing government sources on Saturday reported that New Delhi has rejected a proposal by Pakistan to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor on June 29, saying that cross-border travel had been temporarily suspended as part of measures to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19.



While Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday Pakistan will reopen the Kartarpur Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims on June 29. As places of worship open up across the world Pakistan prepares to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims conveying to the Indian side our readiness to reopen the corridor on 29 June, 2020 the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, Qureshi tweeted. Pakistan has conveyed its readiness to the Indian side to reopen Kartarpur Corridor on June 29, on the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, with unofficial Indian ‘sources’ responding that this was too “short notice”.

“To ensure adherence to the health guidelines, Pakistan has invited India to work out necessary SOPs for reopening of the Corridor”, the Foreign Office announced Saturday.

The Corridor was temporarily closed on 16 March, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “As the religious places are gradually opening up around the world, Pakistan has also made necessary arrangements to reopen Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for Sikh pilgrims”, added the statement from the Ministry.

While as yet there was no formal response from New Delhi which was caught on the back foot , several Indian journalist were quoting an identical ‘source’, most likely the Ministry of External Affairs, which says, ”Cross-border travel temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic, India to decide on reopening after consultation with health authorities and other stakeholders”.

These sources point out that Pakistan was simply trying to create “mirage of goodwill”, by proposing to reopen Kartarpur Corridor at short notice of just two days, while bilateral agreement says India has to share information on pilgrims with Pakistan seven days before date of travel.

Also the same Indian ‘source’ adds that, “Pakistan hasn’t built a bridge on its side across flood plains of Ravi river despite committing to this in bilateral agreement. Bridge would allow safe movement of pilgrims during monsoon”.

The Kartarpur Corridor says the Foreign Office is a true symbol of peace and religious harmony. “This landmark initiative by the Government of Pakistan has been immensely appreciated by the Sikh community all over the world including India. The first Guru of Sikhism, Baba Guru Nanak Sahib, had spent the last 18 years of his life in Kartarpur”, it adds.

Meanwhile, the Indian government Saturday rejected a proposal by Pakistan to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor on June 29, saying that cross-border travel had been temporarily suspended as part of measures to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19.

Describing Pakistan's move to open the corridor in 2 days as a mirage of goodwill, government sources said this would only undermine the bilateral agreement which required India to share information with Pakistan a week before the date of travel.

Any further decision, they said, would be taken in consultation with health authorities and other stakeholders concerned.

Official sources here said though that Pakistan was trying to create a mirage of goodwill by proposing to resume Kartarpur corridor on June 29, at a short notice of 2 days, while the bilateral agreement provided for information to be shared by India with Pakistan side at least 7 days before the date of travel. "This would need India to open up the registration process well in advance," said a source.