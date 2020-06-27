close
Sat Jun 27, 2020
June 27, 2020

Two security personnel injured in Waziristan blast

June 27, 2020

MIRANSHAH: Two security forces personnel were injured in a blast here on Friday, official sources said.

The sources said the security men were patrolling on foot the Khadi area of the Mirali town of the North Waziristan tribal district when they came under attack through a remote-controlled explosive device. Those injured in the incident were identified as Havaldar Anwar and Sepoy Javed. They were moved to a local hospital. The security forces ringed the area soon after the incident and launched a search but no arrest was made till our going to the press.

