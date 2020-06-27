Kh Asif doesn’t appear before NAB in housing society case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau has summoned again PML-N leader Khwaja Asif in an investigation related to establishing a housing society on the state land, selling plots in excess of the approved layout plan and land grabbing.

Kh Asif was due before NAB investigators on Friday, but he didn’t appear. An attorney on behalf of Kh Asif informed the bureau that his client is busy with a session of the National Assembly. After which, he was summoned for July 3.

According to a call-up notice to Kh Asif, the NAB stated that the evidence collected so far reveals that Kh Asif prima facie established a housing project namely Kent View Housing Society Sialkot which has been operating illegally.

The bureau has asked him to explain what are the sources and total amount of funds invested in the project by him, by his wife and son and other partners. The NAB alleged that Kh Asif in collusion with the management of the society illegally sold plots in excess of the approved layout plan of 137 Kanals.

The NAB stated that Kh Asif in connivance with the Revenue authorities obtained relevant approvals despite the fact that the society was in illegal occupation of the state land. The NAB claimed that the former Defence minister in collusion with the management of the society illegally occupied various pieces of land owned by individuals who never sold their land to the society. The NAB asked Kh Asif to appear before it with all relevant record and explain his position.