Justice Isa threat case: FIA has done nothing so far, says CJ

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday issued notices to Maulvi Iftikhar Uddin Mirza for using derogatory, contemptuous and scandalous language against the institution of judiciary and judges.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijazul Ahsen heard a suo motu case in the matter.

The court also issued notices to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general and attorney general for July 2.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed the other day took notice of video clip viral on social media containing derogatory, contemptuous and scandalous language against the institution of judiciary and judges.

One Agha Iftikhar Uddin Mirza in a video clip that got widely viral the other day on social media used derogatory language against the institution and judges.

During the course of hearing, the chief justice asked the attorney general what action had been taken so far.

Khalid Javed submitted that a compliant was filed with the Police Station Secretariat, Islamabad, by spouse of Justice Qazi Faez Isa; however, the matter has been referred to FIA.

He further informed the court that the FIA has started proceedings under Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 as well as Section 5 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The AG further submitted that the matter is also being examined under Section 6 of Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

The chief justice, however, observed that nothing has been done so far by the FIA on the complaints, earlier lodged by the judges.

Justice Ijazul Ahsen observed that a complaint had been filed by the wife of a judge, adding that the entire judiciary was maligned.

The judge said that before filing the complaint by spouse of judge the FIA did not take action on the video.

The attorney general said that the complaint lodged by the spouse of Qazi Faez Isa contains two parts, one relates to the video while the second part of the complaint has nothing to do with video.

Meanwhile, Sarkar Abbas, counsel for Iftikhar Uddin Mirza, told the court that her client had come to the court but he was taken into custody by the police.

The chief justice inquired as to why he was taken over by the police. Later, the court issued notices to Iftikhar Uddin Mirza, the FIA director general and attorney general for July 2 and adjourned the case.