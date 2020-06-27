After arrest without any case, NAB files baseless reference against in Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference against Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a private property purchase matter.

NAB has filed the reference over a property deal reached with the owners of private land 34 years ago. The land was allotted 34 years ago according to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) rules and regulations, with the formal approval of the competent authorities, and in accordance with the LDA Exemption policy at that time. All payments were made according to the government approved rates, just like all other allottees. In the entire process, no law was violated, and no loss was caused to the national exchequer.

It is worth mentioning here that NAB arrested Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman without registration of any case 106 days ago, and now a baseless reference has been filed.

Mian Nawaz Sharif has been nominated in the reference as the then Punjab chief minister. Former DG LDA Humayun Faiz and Mian Bashir Ahmad have also been nominated in the reference.

A NAB court will hold preliminary hearing on Monday, June 29. Accountability court administrative judge has given authority to Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali to conduct the hearing. Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman has been in illegal detention for over a hundred days.