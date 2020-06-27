Speaker summons meeting of body on Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser summoned the maiden meeting of the Special Committee on Balochistan today (Saturday) to discuss the National Database and Registration Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020 moved by Chief of BNP (Mengal) Sardar Akthar Mengal, MNA.

The Special Committee on Balochistan had been constituted to identify various problems in Balochistan and their solution, accordingly.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar will chair the Special Committee on Balochistan.

The Special Committee comprises Federal Ministers Pervaiz Khattak, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Dr Fehmida Mirza, Mr Qasim Khan Suri, Deputy Speaker National Assembly and MNAs Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Moonis Elahi, Engr Sabir Husain Kaim Khani, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Ehsanullah Reki, Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti, Mohammad Aslam Bhootani, Ch Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Amir Haider Azam Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan has been invited to attend the meeting as a Special invitee.