6-year-old boy dies in IOJ&K crossfire

SRINAGAR: A six-year-old boy caught in crossfire was among five people killed in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) on Friday, officials said, as security forces step up a clampdown in the disputed Himalayan region.The child was in a car that drove into a gun battle between fighters and paramilitaries near the town of Bijbehara, a police officer told AFP.

"The boy and a soldier were injured during the exchange of fire and both later died in hospital," said the officer, who asked not to be named.

Three fighters were killed in a separate firefight at Chewa, near the region´s main city Srinagar, in a battle that lasted 20 hours, army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.