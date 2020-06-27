6-year-old boy dies in IOJ&K crossfire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SRINAGAR: A six-year-old boy caught in crossfire was among five people killed in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) on Friday, officials said, as security forces step up a clampdown in the disputed Himalayan region.The child was in a car that drove into a gun battle between fighters and paramilitaries near the town of Bijbehara, a police officer told AFP.
"The boy and a soldier were injured during the exchange of fire and both later died in hospital," said the officer, who asked not to be named.
Three fighters were killed in a separate firefight at Chewa, near the region´s main city Srinagar, in a battle that lasted 20 hours, army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.