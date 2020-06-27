close
Sat Jun 27, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2020

PML-N leadership frustrated over sugar probe report: Shibli

Our Correspondent
June 27, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz claimed Friday that masses will get sugar at cheap rates soon.

In a tweet, the minister said that within three months, everything would be crystal clear, as to how they were looted. He pointed out that ever-since the sugar probe report had been made public, the PML-N leadership was feeling extremely frustrated.

“Today, Ahsan Iqbal was pleading the case of sugar mafia and he knows that the supremo of this mafia is his party leadership,” the minister said.

