Man allegedly kills his three children

RAWALPINDI: Three children were killed after a fight between a couple in Jatli area of Rawalpindi on Friday, police said.

Mother of the minors alleged that her husband, Noor Mohammad, killed the kids and put them into a box. The deceased were identified as Usman, 9, Faizan, 7 and four-year-old Alisha. Preliminary post mortem disclosed the minors were suffocated to death in the box.

The Jatli police have taken up the case and initiated investigation.

The people engaged in the investigation of the case said there were serious differences between Noor Mohammad and his wife affecting their family life. Finally, his wife left the house.

On Friday, Noor Mohammad left the house leaving his three children in the house, police said, and added that that in the afternoon, her relative living in the same area, came to the house and started searching the kids and finally found dead in the box.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Ehsen Younas, taking notice of the incident, asked the police to break the mystery of the killing and arrest the people involved in the murder.