CM says govt cognisant of people’s problems

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that each and every sector of the society has been affected by the corona pandemic.

He said the provincial government was cognisant of the problems being faced by people due to prevailing situation. The chief minister added that despite limited resources the government was taking all possible steps to give maximum relief to all the segments of the society. He was talking to a delegation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar on Friday, said a handout.

The delegation discussed with him the issues faced by the lawyer community due to corona pandemic. Provincial Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad Khan and Secretary Law Masood Ahmad were also present on the occasion.

The delegation was led by Vice Chairman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council Shahid Raza Malik. Other members of the delegation included Saifur Rehman, Javedullah, Qaiser Ali Shah, Shahid Qayyum, Sajjad Shah and others. Talking to the delegation, the chief minister said that the government was taking every possible step to contain the mass scale outbreak of coronavirus in order to protect the lives of the citizens.

He said that on the one hand the government had to control the pandemic and the other hand it was striving to save the vulnerable segments of the society from hunger and poverty.

Mahmood Khan said the provincial government was focused on strengthening the health service delivery system of the province to provide best possible healthcare facilities to the corona patients. He said that efforts were also being made to provide livelihood opportunities to the people. Mahmood Khan maintained that despite all odds, the provincial government did not compromise on the public welfare.

On this occasion, the chief minister handed over a cheque for Rs50 million to the delegation as grant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council. The chief minister assured the delegation that the provincial government will take every possible step to address the genuine issues of the lawyer community.