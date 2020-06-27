Student dies in pillar collapse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DI KHAN: A student of a madrassa died and another was injured when a pillar in the seminary collapsed in Dhaki area, said hospital and Rescue 1122 sources on Friday.
The incident happened at Madrassa Arabia Islamia on Dhaki Road. The deceased was identified as Nadeem and the name of the injured could not be ascertained.