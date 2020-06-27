AWKUM builds customised LMS, conducts online exams amid corona pandemic

MARDAN: Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (Awkum) has launched a Learning Management System, which is considered the first of its kind in entire KP as it is a customized platform which can be used for marking students’ attendance, exams, fee submission, quizzes, online classes and a host of other purposes.

Speaking to The News, AWKUM Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoor ul Haq said that the LMS was customized as per the requirements of the university. “Compared to some other such systems of other universities, LMS of AWKUM is more advanced as it is being used for a number of purposes such as online classes, fee submission by students, teacher classes’ recording and other purposes. Also, the students have their profiles on it and they can even provide feedback on teaching as well as any issues they face,” he added.

He also said the Timergara campus of the university recently conducted a full-fledged exam through LMS. Moreover, the faculty in main campuses in Mardan took quizzes from the students via LMS last week and the online mid-term exam is also starting on 6 July through the system.

“Developing a Learning Management System was the need of the hour. Though technology is progressing in society in general, the ongoing coronavirus in particular expedited the process and all society have increasingly started using digital technologies. This is the reason, AWKUM started an online system for teaching so that instead of risking lives, we continue with education in an appropriate manner,” Dr Zahoor ul Haq said.

AWKUM Director Admissions Dr Attiq Ur Rehman said that currently they were imparting LMS and its training to several private colleges, and added that they can also train government colleges on LMS if HEC permits them since those colleges fall under HEC. The private affiliated colleges were also trained and now they are taking classes on LMS. “Within a few weeks, an android and IOS application of our LMS will also be developed so that it is used on phones conveniently,” he added.

A total 8,600 students, ie 98 percent of the total student strength of the university, have joined the LMS and started learning online in the prevailing pandemic situation. “Even if the lockdown ends in the future, the LMS would remain beneficial as it will have records of the students’ results, their profiles, all university activities,” he added.