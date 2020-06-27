Positive cases cannot travel with team: ECB

ISLAMABAD: The England & Wales Cricket Board has clarified that all the Pakistan cricketers who were tested positive for COVID-19 cannot travel with the team that starts its journey on June 28 to UK.

“All members of the tour party will have been tested prior to travel. Those who are testing positive for COVID-19 will not be permitted to travel with the advance group on Sunday,” ECB says in its Tweet.

Pakistan men’s cricket team will arrive in the United Kingdom on June 28 Sunday to start preparation for this summer’s tour of England, which includes three Test matches and three Vitality IT20s. The behind-closed-doors schedule for these fixtures will be announced in due course. They will start a 14-day isolation period at Blackfinch New Road, Worcester before transferring to Derbyshire’s The Incora County Ground on Monday July 13 to accelerate their preparation ahead of the first Test, which will include two four-day internal warm-up matches.