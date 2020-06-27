PM Imran Khan approves MP Scale positions

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister has approved MP Scale Positions for hiring of professionals/technocrats in ministries/divisions and attached departments, autonomous bodies at hefty pay and packages. However, the maximum age limit for MP-I, MP-II and MP-III has been reduced to 62 years.

According to copy of official memorandum approved by the government stating that prime minister has been pleased to approve the Management Position Scales Policy, 2020, hereinafter referred to as "MP Scales Policy, 2020" for making appointments of highly skilled/qualified professionals from open market on tenure basis (contract) against MP Scale Positions in ministries/divisions, attached departments, subordinate offices, autonomous or semi-autonomous bodies (either statutory or otherwise), regulatory authorities, etc. as MP-I, MP-II and MP-III as determined by the Finance Division from time to time with approval of the prime minister.

For ascertaining the need for hiring a management scale professional, the positions/posts should be identified clearly with due justification and Finance Secretary, in consultation with Establishment Division, shall be empowered to approve creation of new MP Scale Position. The guiding principle for ministries/divisions should be that MP I Scale is meant for top tier, MP II Scale for second tier and MP III Scale for third tier of management positions in an organisation.

The vacancies shall be widely advertised in the national press indicating the Terms of Reference based on the needs, objectives & goals of the organization, job description, targets with timeline & deliverables job specifications e.g. educational qualifications, requisite experience in number of year, age bracket, etc. Tenure of appointment and pay package. There shall be a scrutiny committee not be below therank of additional chairperson secretary to scrutinise applications and, based on the advertised criteria, prepare a list of all eligible candidates for interview by the selection committee constituted as per Schedule-I. There shall be no short-listing of eligible candidates and all candidates having basic eligibility as per advertised eligibility criteria will be called for interview by the selection committee. The selection committee, after conducting the interviews, shall recommend to the appointing authority a panel of minimum three (3) suitable candidates for each position, in order of merit. The summary for the prime minister in the matter shall invariably be moved through Establishment Division.

The appointment in MP Scales shall initially be for a period of three (3) years, which will be extended for a maximum period of two (2) years on annual basis subject to satisfactory performance and evaluation. All ministries/divisions shall invariably initiate cases for extension of the contract not less than three (3) months before the expiry of contract. The Performance Evaluation Reports shall be placed before the Performance Evaluation Committee for review/consideration at the time of contract extension.

Description MP-I MP-II MP-III required educational qualification and experience, PhD in relevant subjects with experience of 14 years or masters in relevant subjects with 18 years post qualification experience in the field. For MP-II, PhD in relevant subject(s) with 10 years experience or masters degree in relevant fields with 14 years experience and for MP-III the PhD in relevant subject (s) with 6 years post experience or masters in relevant subjects with experience of 10 years. The minimum age limit for MP-1 Scale is 45 years and maximum age limit is 62 years. The minimum age limit for MP-II is 40 years and maximum age limit is 62 years and for MP-III the minimum age limit is 35 years and maximum 62 years. Unless any other law/rules, for the time being in force, provided otherwise, regular civil servant/government servants shall not be substantively posted against MP Scale Positions. Civil servants/government servants may, however, subject to eligibility, apply for these positions, through proper channel after resigning from government service. Current charge or additional charge of the positions of MP Scales may not be granted to any regular civil/government servants. However, in cases of heads of autonomous bodies/semi-autonomous bodies, executive/attached department, regulatory authorities, corporations, commissions and companies etc where the situation necessitates, the additional charge may only be granted to a civil/government servant of equivalent grade as given in Schedule-III with approval of the appointing authority for a maximum period of three (3) months only.

No extra remuneration will be given to the officer holding the additional charge other than additional charge allowance as determined by Finance Division from time to time. Anytime during initial or extended tenure, the performance evaluation score of the incumbent falls in average or unsatisfactory category, the secretary of the division concerned/PAO may issue formal warnings. In case of financial corruption or any other criminal charge, the references may also be filed with the relevant law enforcement or anti-graft agencies.

All previous office memorandums/policy instructions, issued by Finance and Establishment Divisions from time to time relating to MP Scale Positions, shall stand repealed with immediate effect, in so far as these are inconsistent with the MP Scale Policy, 2020.