Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig lauds State Bank

KARACHI: Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Former Sr. Vice President FPCCI lauded State Bank of Pakistan for further cut in their policy rate by 100 basis point from 8% to 7%. Dr. Baig said it is timely and need of the hour to boost declining growth due to COVID-19. Pakistan has registered negative GDP growth last year and IMF projected 1% growth this year. The cut in policy rate will reduce the financial cost and attract new investments. Dr. Baig indicated to further reduce SBP policy rate to 5% to achieve higher growth, this will also reduce markup payment on government borrowings. Dr. Baig congratulated Governor SBP Dr. Reza Baqir for reducing SBP policy rate to single digit on the demand of business community.