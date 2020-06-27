Oxygen shortage in Thulh claims life of child

SUKKUR: A child died due to non availability of oxygen at the public and private hospitals in Thulh.

In the aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic, along with critical shortages of beds and medicines, oxygen is also not easily available. Attaullah Dasti of Muhammed Panah Dastti of Thulh protested that his four year old child died due to non availability of oxygen. Dasti said that his son was suffering from breathing problems whom he took to Thulh Taluka Hospital where the doctors said that he requires oxygen which was not available with them. The father said I rushed the child suffering from great agony to a private hospital where despite my requests and pleas they demanded thousands of rupees for the oxygen cylinder. They did not even consider my son’s condition who was increasingly getting breathless and lost life in the process, a distraught father lamented.