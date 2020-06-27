86.7pc of university faculty shows no confidence in higher education policies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Overwhelming majority of faculty in public-sector universities has expressed dissatisfaction over the current policies in higher education sector of Pakistan.
According to a survey conducted by Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations, 86.7 per cent teachers are not satisfied over higher education policies whereas 9.6% are satisfied. Among university teaching community, 75.7% showed dissatisfaction over the performance of Higher Education Commission Chairperson Dr Tariq Banuri as compared to 14.4% showed satisfaction over HEC chief. To 3rd question of the survey, 63.2% participants said that current Chairperson should not complete his tenure on performance basis while 21.8% were of the view that Dr Banuri should complete his tenure and 15% said that they did not know. The proposal to amend Acts of public sector universities in Punjab to remove Vice-Chancellors as chairs of Syndicates apart from other provisions to reduce academic freedoms and autonomy was rejected by 77.2% respondents. On the other hand, 7.1% strangely supported the proposed amendments in the universities Acts while 15. 7% faculty said that they did not know. As many as 6,829 faculty across Pakistan participated in an online survey which continued for three days.