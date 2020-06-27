close
Sat Jun 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2020

Eight thieves held in Lahore

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2020

LAHORE:Lahore Investigation police claimed to have arrested eight thieves, including two bike lifters. Garhi Shahu investigation police arrested two bike lifters. The alleged thieves have been identified as Bashir and Ayub.

Mozang investigation police arrested an accused thief identified as Nadeem and Model Town investigation police rounded up two alleged thieves, Shakeel and Zubair. Ravi Road investigation police nabbed three alleged thieves, Javed, Arsalan and Ghulam Abbas.

Latest News

More From Pakistan