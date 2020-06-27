Eight thieves held in Lahore

LAHORE:Lahore Investigation police claimed to have arrested eight thieves, including two bike lifters. Garhi Shahu investigation police arrested two bike lifters. The alleged thieves have been identified as Bashir and Ayub.

Mozang investigation police arrested an accused thief identified as Nadeem and Model Town investigation police rounded up two alleged thieves, Shakeel and Zubair. Ravi Road investigation police nabbed three alleged thieves, Javed, Arsalan and Ghulam Abbas.