LCWU wins Swedish HEC research proposal

LAHORE: Faculty of Engineering and Technology of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) has won a competitive proposal worth around Rs2.5 million from Higher Education Commission of Sweden.

According to a press release, an academic collaboration was launched officially between LCWU and Department of Software Engineering, Karlstad University, Sweden. This collaboration would foster research and development culture for women empowerment in the engineering sector of Pakistani universities.

The proposal was jointly submitted by Dean Prof Dr Intesar Ahmad and Dr Muhammad Mohsin Nazir. This proposal includes faculty and student exchange programmes, strengthening

and preparation of curriculum on emerging disciplines with a focus on sustainable research commercialisation, including joint conferences and workshops in computing and allied engineering disciplines.

Sharing her vision about the collaboration, LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza said the programme would provide a great opportunity to Pakistani students especially females to have exposure to foreign education and new technologies as well as foreign culture and traditions.

“Both universities would put their expertise under the same platform. It is a great chance for female students to go abroad for higher education, and serve back the country,” she added. She appreciated the efforts of Dr Intesar Ahmad and Dr Mohsin Nazir for winning competitive proposal.