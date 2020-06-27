Two women killed in Torghar road mishap

MANSEHRA: Two women were killed and three persons sustained injuries when a passenger jeep fell into a ravine in Shujan area of Torghar district on Friday.

The jeep, carrying passengers, was on its way to Pakband Nusratkhel from Judbah when the driver lost control over the steering while negotiating a sharp turn at bumpy road as a result of which it plunged into a ravine.

The locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital in Judbah where doctors pronounced two women, stated to be family members of one Hanibul Haq, as dead. The injured were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

The residents of Torghar have demanded the government to build all bumpy roads as accidents ratio in the district was much higher as compared to other districts because of dilapidated condition of roads.