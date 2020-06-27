SSEs, AEOs’ regularisation summary sent to cabinet

LAHORE: School Education Department (SED), Punjab has forwarded a summary to the provincial cabinet about regularisation of services of Secondary School Educators (SSEs) and Assistant Education Officers (AEOs) without PPSC condition.

According to the details, the summary has been signed by Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas and forwarded to the provincial cabinet for necessary discussion and approval. Dr Murad Raas also shared the development on social media on Friday. “As promised, the process has been started and I will do my best to move it along. My recommendation is for regularisation without PPSC,” the minister wrote in his message.

It is pertinent to mention that schoolteachers, including teachers associations particularly Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) had been criticising the School EducationDepartment for linking the regularisation of services of SSEs and AEOs with Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) exams condition and delaying the same. For this, the minister was also facing a lot of criticism from the stakeholders on social media as the SED Punjab had already regularised the services of other contract teachers without the PPSC condition.