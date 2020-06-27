Call to upgrade drainage system ahead of monsoon

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has demanded the Punjab government and the departments concerned upgrade drainage system in the areas of Brandreth Road, Shah Alam, Gunpat Road, Urdu Bazaar, Liberty and other markets on war footing to avoid heavy losses during monsoon season.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice-President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice-President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that sewerage system in the City markets was outdated, damaged and dysfunctional and showed flood-like situation whenever there was heavy downpour. Rainwater enters into the factories, godown, shops and basements and damages the trading goods like machinery, furniture and raw material, they added.

The LCCI office-bearers said the weather experts were expecting heavy rains so there was a dire need to follow the drainage system of modern countries to get rid of the billions loss every year. He said that though district management, LDA, Wasa and other departments concerned were making the all-out effort to make the situation better but there was a dire need to adopt the latest techniques to make the drainage system better.