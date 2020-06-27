It pours down to lower mercury

Islamabad: It poured out in the afternoon on Friday lowering the temperatures in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

According to the Met Office, Islamabad's Saidpur area received 39 millimetres of rain, Zero Point 37mm, Golra 30mm, Bokra 15mm and Airport area one millimetres and Rawalpindi's Shamsabad 38mm and Chaklala 16mm. There is also a forecast for intermittent rains in twin cities on Saturday and Sunday as well.

The rainfall was caused by a shallow westerly wave. “Weak moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country,” the Met Office said. Traffic moved at a snail's pace on major roads.

Many roads and streets, especially in low-lying areas, faced water-logging. Many motorcyclists were seen pull over under trees and bridges for cover, while many automobiles broke down on waterlogged roads and thus, causing traffic jams.

There're tailbacks at many places with the traffic cops struggling to regulate the movement of vehicles. Things were the worst on major arteries. Amid honking of horns by others, some motorists entered wrong lanes in order to make their way through traffic to destinations and thus, worsening the gridlock.

Many blamed the situation on the mismanagement of the traffic police, while some maintained that a good number of motorists didn’t have road sense, while others didn’t use it especially during rush hours.

There were also complaints about traffic lights going out of order at major intersections during rainy days. The road users demanded that the traffic police come up with a comprehensive strategy to prevent mess on the roads during rainy days.