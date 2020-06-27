Shahbaz Sharif for raising salaries of govt employees, labourers

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has demanded raise in the salaries of government employees and labourers, saying this demand is being made under the worst economic situation prevailed for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

In his statement issued on Thursday, he said the patience level of government employees is over and the government should take care of their financial problems. He said the pandemic and huge inflation have disturbed the lives of people, especially government employees. He said 15 to 20 per cent raise in salaries needs allocation of around 30 billion rupees. The raise in salaries would help control corruption.

He also demanded raise in daily wages of labourers working in factories, mills and under-construction buildings. He suggested relief to factory owners in taxes so that they could raise the wages of workers.