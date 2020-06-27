Punjab CM orders plan to resolve monsoon-related issues

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed anger over the performance of line departments with regard to controlling inflation, overcoming hoarding, monsoon planning and provision of services to the citizens.

Chairing a meeting at his office, the chief minister strictly admonished the officials for failing to take timely steps and made it clear that departments would have to perform as any procrastination was simply intolerable. He directed the line departments to take prior steps for the solution of public problems adding that any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken by identifying those responsible for negligence, he warned.

The chief minister directed that planning for the solution of problems arising due to monsoon season should be made and public representatives be included in consultation as well. He directed the Special Branch to submit a comprehensive report about the province-wise availability of medicines and antiseptic liquid. A report should also be submitted about the preparedness of Wasa and the possible problems, due to flood and rains, should also be identified well in advance, he added. He said that Wasa as well as municipal corporations should ensure that people may not face any difficulty.

The chief minister made it clear that the increase in the rates of medicines and essential items was unacceptable and directed that effective action be initiated against hoarders. A foolproof mechanism be devised for accountability of those involved in inflation, he asserted. He termed the deplorable situation of Wasa in Faisalabad very tragic and directed it to rectify the faulty sewerage on court orders within 20 days. He directed to ensure availability of corona medicines at their fixed rates and directed that their rates be displayed outside every pharmacy. Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare told that stocks of corona related medicines and the raw material was available in abundance and continued supply of medicines had been ensured at eight pharmacies in big districts and four pharmacies in small districts.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the past injustices will be rectified and ongoing development projects will be completed on a priority basis as development is the right of every citizen. Talking to assembly members at his assembly chamber, the chief minister reiterated that parliamentarians are his lieutenants and they will be given full respect and honour. He termed their proposals about development schemes worthwhile adding that Punjab was being transformed as every city was moving forward on the road to progress.

The development process will leave positive impacts on people, he said adding that the government was fully cognizant of citizens’ problems and was committed to solving them. The chief minister said that all-out resources would be provided for the minorities’ welfare and the PTI government has a comprehensive agenda to provide equal development opportunities to the minority communities.

Assembly members apprised the CM of their proposals for development schemes in their areas and the chief minister issued directions for necessary action in this regard. Those who called on the CM included Muhammad Muneeb Sultan Cheema, Aminullah Khan, Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Atif, Muhammad Amin Zulqarnain, Sadia Sohail Rana, Ayesha Nawaz, Farrah Agha, Mahinder Pall Singh, Haroon Imran Gill and Peter Gill.

The CM also attended the budget session of Punjab Assembly. A delegation of Lahore Photojournalists Association called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and apprised him of their problems.

The chief minister assured the delegation of resolving their problems and directed secretary information to take steps for the restoration of the grant suspended in the previous tenure.

Usman Buzdar regretted that “personal likes and dislikes” policy of the past rulers hit the institutions, adding that past rulers started ostentatious projects which burdened the nation heavily.

On the other hand, the PTI government ushered in and promoted the much-needed culture of austerity and simplicity, and public money was being spent prudently, the CM highlighted. The delegation appreciated the public welfare works done by the Punjab government.

CONDOLENCES

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of former Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Syed Munawar Hassan and extended sympathies to the heirs. He appreciated the religious services of Munawar Hassan adding that people like him are the beauty of the society as they promoted the politics of principles.

SEEKS REPORT ABOUT MURDER

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about the murder of a seven-year-old child after molestation in Gujranwala. He directed to arrest the criminals at the earliest and added that justice be provided to the heirs at every cost.