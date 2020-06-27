Police official says militants operating undercover in Khyber

LANDIKOTAL: District Police Officer Muhammad Iqbal has said that though militancy has been rooted out, some of the remnants of militants were operating undercover in various areas of Bara, Jamrud and Landikotal Tehsils that posed a serious challenge for law-enforcing agencies in Khyber district.

Talking to The News, he said that they had information about the militants pretending to be having legal jobs operating in various areas in Khyber. He said the undercover terrorists wanted to sabotage peace and create chaos.

"Rich people and businessmen have started receiving phone calls from extortionists,” said DPO Khyber. The police official said the backbone of terrorists had been broken but some outlaws and criminals have merged among the citizens with their different identities to collect donations and terrorize general public in Khyber district. Regarding the role and sacrifices of journalists for the restoration of peace, the DPO said journalists had always played a vital role to discourage all kinds of social evils and a few even lost their lives.