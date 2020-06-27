British Athletics Championships rescheduled for September

LONDON: The British Athletics Championships has been rescheduled for September. The event will now take place behind-closed-doors at the Manchester Regional Arena on September 4 and 5.

The format of the competition is yet to be set but will be subject to the government’s coronavirus guidelines in place at the time. Joanna Coates, CEO of UK Athletics said: “We are delighted to be able to offer our athletes an opportunity to compete and still become British champions at the end of the summer in what has been the most unprecedented of circumstances for all sport.

“People will be aware of my passion for women’s sport and I am grateful that the gender mix in athletics means everyone gets to return to the field of play. However, for those sports where men and women compete in separate structures, I urge those organisations to ensure efforts getting women’s sports back up and running are championed with the same passion and sense of urgency.”

The event in Manchester had originally been scheduled for June 20 and 21 and would have doubled as the trials for the Olympics in Tokyo before the Games were postponed until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was then hoped the competition would have taken place in August but it has now been pushed back until September.

Meanwhile, discussions are also ongoing with the Wanda Diamond League about the Grand Prix in Gateshead which British Athletics has confirmed will not take place on August 16.