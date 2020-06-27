Limato aiming to defend Criterion crown for Candy

LONDON: Henry Candy is optimistic Limato can defy his advancing years by registering back-to-back wins in the Betway Criterion Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

The evergreen eight-year-old will begin his seventh season in training by attempting to become just the second horse to claim successive victories in the Group Three prize, which has been transferred to the Rowley Mile, having landed last year’s renewal on the July Course.

Although he registered just one win last term, Limato, who will be partnered for the first time by Adam Kirby, signed off the campaign with a respectable effort in defeat on the Rowley Mile when finding only Mustashry too strong in his bid for a third consecutive victory in the Group Two Challenge Stakes.

Candy said: “He is totally unaware he is that bit older and he still behaves like a lovable idiot. He still seems full of enthusiasm and goes OK at home. He likes the track at the Rowley Mile and seven furlongs is his game now. Hopefully they won’t get much rain up there, as if they do he won’t run.”

Tip Two Win will make his first start back at the the track since finishing second in the 2000 Guineas two years ago, but trainer Roger Teal expects the son of Dark Angel to be in need of his first run in almost 12 months. Teal said: “He seems to be going nicely at home, but obviously he is going to come on for the run having been off the track for a while. He is as fit as we can get him and I think seven furlongs is probably his trip.”

The Mark Johnston-trained Thunderous will attempt to extend his unbeaten record to four by claiming the second Listed victory of his career on his first attempt over a mile and a quarter in the Betway Fairway Stakes.

Harry Herbert, racing manager to owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, said: “I think Mark and Charlie Johnston expect him to improve for the run as he might be a bit ring rusty. He has done very well physically from two to three and he looks a very mature, masculine, powerful horse.”