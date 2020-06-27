Fair way out

As with every other aspect of life, education is also suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic. With schools and universities closed, teachers and students have no other option but to adapt by switching to virtual learning. However, in a country like Pakistan, this is easier said than done. Granted, a lot of families can afford a stable internet connection, but a lot of lower-middle class families do not have these privileges. To begin with, the equipment required to access the online lectures, personal computers, and laptops, are quite expensive. Furthermore, even if somehow procured, with no internet services available in rural areas where many students live, the machine is practically useless. These problems perhaps affect university students more than school going children as the former cannot skip classes or semesters as easily as the latter – the fallout is more severe.

Semesters are now ongoing with online lectures not reaching all students. If it is going to take time to lay the infrastructure to provide internet access to areas where it is not currently available, then the government must make special arrangements for all students affected by this. If the entire country can be opened for the sake of the economy, then surely a partial opening of some campuses to cater to students who cannot access learning facilities from their homes is doable. Students should not have to freeze their semesters due to poor infrastructure and slow governance.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore