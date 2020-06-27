Our Prime Minister Imran Khan must bear one thing in his mind: that without improving the economy of Pakistan (which currently is in doldrums since the coming of the PTI government), he will not be able to fulfil the promises that he has made with his voters during his election campaign. But his pathetic two-year performance clearly suggests that it will be very difficult for him and his team of ministers and advisers to bring the country in the direction of that 'tabdeeli' (change) for which he and his followers lured the whole nation well before the general elections of 2018.

The PTI government has proved incompetent to such an extent that the people of Pakistan have witnessed crisis after crisis in these two years. Honestly speaking, looking at the two-year performance of the federal government, I am compelled to say that at least I am not in a position now to further bear any other crisis.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi