Sat Jun 27, 2020
June 27, 2020

Vested steps

Newspost

 
This refers to the letter 'Practical steps '(June 24) by S R H Hashmi. The writer has very candidly asserted that, except for a very few countries, the world is not pressurising India to settle the Kashmir dispute.

Vested interests in Pakistan are responsible for the economic and human development decline by avoiding the practical steps suggested by the writer.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

