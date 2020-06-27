Nearly 10m Pakistanis under ‘smart lockdown

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Some 9.6 million people in 523 localities across Pakistan were under “smart lockdown” as the country seeks to rein in the spread of the coronavirus, which saw 2,775 new cases and 59 deaths in a 24-hour-period, about half of the average daily cases the country recorded for a week.

Pakistan’s total Covid-19 cases hit 195,745 with 3,962 deaths, according to an official count. According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) figures, the Track-Trace and Quarantine (TTQ) strategy was being strictly adhered to under the smart lockdowns. In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 32 lockdowns have been enforced. The population of some 1.6 million has been affected due to the lockdown.

Likewise, a population of 170,000 has been affected in 14 lockdowns in Islamabad. In Gilgit-Baltistan, 21 localities having a population of over 153,000 have been under lockdown. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the movement of over 780,000 population has been restricted in 257 lockdowns.

Similarly, a total of 1.9 million population was under 131 lockdowns in Punjab. In Sindh, some 68 localities having them population of nearly 5 million were currently under smart lockdown.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker in the Sindh Assembly, Arsalan Taj, has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. “I have been feeling some symptoms for a few days and tested positive yesterday,” he said. “I am feeling better and has gone into self-isolation.”