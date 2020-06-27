Three more Kashmiri youths fall prey to Indian atrocities

ISLAMABAD/HELD SRINAGAR: Three more Kashmiri youths were killed by Indian forces in a violent Pulwama district operation on Friday, taking the number of slain youths in Indian-occupied Kashmir to five from a day earlier.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the troops gunned down the youths during a cordon and search operation in Pulwama’s Tral locality. Two Indian troops were injured in an attack in the same area the night before. The troops sealed all entry and exit points of Tral and mobile internet services in the area were cut.

Meanwhile, A six-year-old boy and a soldier were killed in what occupation officials said was crossfire. The child was in a car that drove into a gun battle between suspected fighters and paramilitaries near the town of Bijbehara, an Indian police officer told AFP. “The boy and a soldier were injured during the exchange of fire and both later died in hospital,” said the officer, who asked not to be named.

A day earlier, the troops killed two Kashmiri youths during a similar operation in the Hardshiva area of Sopore town on Thursday.

In another development, the Indian government has begun issuing domicile certificates to Indian citizens in the Doda district of the Jammu region, in a move that Kashmiris fear is an effort to change the Muslim majority status of the disputed territory. A camp has been set up in Doda by the district administration to issue domicile certificates to non-residents. “We had received directives to provide certificates in two stages.

“We called a meeting of all field staffs and drafted a schedule. We are giving certificate to students in the first step. The staff has been working for three days. We want to cover the maximum number of students,” said Shabbir Malik, Tehsildar of Doda. So far more than 200 such certificates have been issued by the authorities.