Sat Jun 27, 2020
June 27, 2020

Dasti booked for attempting to close canal’s gates

National

June 27, 2020

MUZAFFARGARH: Police Friday booked Awami Raj Party chief and ex-MNA Jamshaid Dasti and three others on charges of trying to close gates of Muzaffargarh Canal.

SDO concerned of the irrigation department and canal magistrate Nouman Baig told police that Dasti and his accomplices Jam Muzamil, Jam Pervaiz, Jam Zulfiqar and others tried to close the gates of Muzaffargarh Canal at Head regulator RD 290 to search the body of Aqib Pehlwan, who drowned in it on June 24.

The step of closing the canal gates poses threats to breach of canal and loss of properties and lives of people. Shah Jamal police have registered a case.

