Marriyum terms Imran lynchpin of sugar corruption

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said baffled Prime Minister Imran Khan helped the nation’s sugar thief escape from the country in his chartered plane. In a statement Friday, Marriyum said Imran with his decisions and abuse of power, made his ace thieves steal nation’s sugar and it’s ridiculous that he is calling the PML-N advocates of sugar mafia. It was Imran who ordered sugar export despite domestic shortage and is now trying to fool the people with his propaganda but they already know the truth. The ring leader and lynchpin of sugar thieves is Imran Khan. His promise of reducing price of sugar is the same as his hollow slogans of providing five million houses and 10 million jobs, she added. The masses know that they are being robbed by ‘government dacoits’ through sugar, electricity, gas and food. False propaganda cannot fool the people anymore, she further said.