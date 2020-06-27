PBC condemns NAB for filing reference against lawyer

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Vice-Chairman Abid Saqi has strongly condemned, what he called, the ill motivated move of Sukkur NAB authorities for filing a Reference against Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Senior Advocate, who is also a sitting Member & former Vice Chairman of the Sindh Bar Council. In a statement issued here he said that it is ironical that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recommended filing of Reference against Lanjar in respect of his properties which are much below the limit of questionable value as per NAB SOP's, whereas its previous three similar recommendations pertaining to the same subject matter, were repeatedly rejected by the Executive Board of NAB. Abid Saqi demanded of the NAB chairman to outrightly reject the same and also order immediate inquiry against responsible officials of the Bureau who are instrumental behind the move. Meanwhile, Sukkar NAB said that the bureau always works as per law doing no excesses to anyone. When the reference in this regard comes forward, every thing would be clear as NAB does not believe in favouring anyone nor it does any injustice to anyone.