Details of heroes deleted in Punjab textbook: Shujaat

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain, in his reaction to Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood's speech in the National Assembly, said that the minister should have paid more attention to what is to be taught in the syllabus along with one syllabus for all.

Shujaat said, "In his speech today the minister said that children should know history of Pakistan but contrary to it in Punjab government's Urdu book for class eight printed in 2019-2020, such events were not included which could not be contradicted by anyone but these were deleted from the syllabus like details and photographs of recipients of Nishan-e-Haider.

Furthermore, many other subjects and chapters were dropped." He said that particularly when through the 18th Constitutional Amendment, syllabus was given to the provinces then every province according to its choice either deleted or shortened the chapters. He said that they should have included syllabus in which love for our national heroes and the country is generated among next generation.