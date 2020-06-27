27 more die in Punjab, toll 1,629

LAHORE: The fatality of 27 more COVID-19 patients raised the death toll to 1,629 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus raced to 71,987 with the addition of 796 new infections in the province, according to a report issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Friday.

So far 645 casualties have been confirmed from Lahore, 287 from Rawalpindi, 162 from Faisalabad, 114 from Multan, 65 from Gujranwala, 57 from Sialkot, 44 from Rahim Yar Khan, 34 from Bahawalpur, 32 from Gujrat, 25 from Sargodha, 19 from Sheikhupura, 17 each from Dera Ghazi Khan and Mianwali, 15 from Muzaffargarh, 14 from Sahiwal, 10 from Kasur, eight from Nankana Sahib, seven from Toba Tek Singh, six each from Okara and Vehari, five each from Attock, Chiniot, Lodhran, Bhakkar and Hafizabad, four from Jhang, three each from Bahawalnagar and Jhelum, two each from Rajanpur, Narowal, Khushab and Pakpattan, one each from Khanewal and Mandi Bahauddin and none from Chakwal and Layyah.

Out of 796 new cases, 392 were reported from Lahore, 57 from Faisalabad, 42 from Gujrat, 36 from Bhakkar, 32 from Multan, 28 from Rahim Yar Khan, 27 from Gujranwala, 24 from Vehari, 20 from Narowal, 18 from Toba Tek Singh, 15 from Muzaffargarh, 13 from Rajanpur, 12 from Sahiwal, nine from Bahawalpur, eight each from Rawalpindi, Chiniot and Bahawalnagar, seven from Khanewal, five each from Kasur, Sialkot and Okara, four each from Attock, Layyah and Pakpattan, three each from Mandi Bahauddin, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura and Khushab and one from Lodhran.

So far 37,081 COVID-19 patients have been confirmed from Lahore, 5,722 from Rawalpindi, 5,014 from Multan, 4,744 from Faisalabad, 2,582 from Gujranwala, 1,917 from Gujrat, 1,888 from Sialkot, 1,211 from Dera Ghazi Khan, 1,185 from Bahawalpur, 982 from Rahim Yar Khan, 938 from Sheikhupura, 885 from Sargodha, 798 from Muzaffargarh, 536 from Sahiwal, 526 from Hafizabad, 521 from Kasur, 460 from Toba Tek Singh, 405 from Vehari, 378 from Attock, 376 from Jhelum, 367 from Bahawalnagar, 312 from Mianwali, 310 from Layyah, 307 from Nankana Sahib, 292 from Lodhran, 266 each from Jhang and Mandi Bahauddin, 234 from Okara, 233 from Khanewal, 229 from Chiniot, 225 from Bhakkar, 214 from Narowal, 192 from Khushab, 175 from Rajanpur, 136 from Pakpattan and 80 from Chakwal.

Out of total COVID-19 patients in Punjab so far, 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 69,117 citizens who mostly fell prey to local transmission.

As per the spokesperson of the Corona Monitoring Room at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 461,154 tests have been performed in the province. Out of these, 71,987 have been tested positive for the virus. He said 22,076 cases have been reported from 31-45 years age group. As many as 20,495 cases have been reported from 16-30 years age group. The lowest number of cases, 1,249, has been reported from above 75 years age group. He said 21,009 patients have recovered and returned home, 1,629 died, while 49,349 are isolated at homes or are under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.