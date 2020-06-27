Efficient water supply to parks ordered

LAHORE:The water supply system should be made efficient to keep the parks green in summer while Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will also ensure emergency water supply during repair or replacement of the damaged turbines and motors.

This was stated by PHA DG Tariq Ali Basra in a meeting held on Friday. He said effective strategies should also be adopted for cleaning and storage of water tanks in parks. The PHA DG also visited different mosques and parks, including Khazra Masjid Park at Samanabad, Kashmir Block Park at Allama Iqbal Town and Umar Block Park at Allama Iqbal Town to witness the water turbines, motors and water tanks there and also review the engineering work.

He reviewed the work being done on the sites for ablutions in the parks. He was accompanied by PHA Director Headquarters Mudassir Ejaz, Director Awais Athar and other officers. The PHA DG PHA while instructing the officers regarding bad turbines, motors and water tanks in the parks said that water supply system should be made efficient to keep the parks green in summer. He said that effective strategies should be adopted for cleaning of water tanks in the parks and storage of water in them.