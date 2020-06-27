close
Sat Jun 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2020

Efficient water supply to parks ordered

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2020

LAHORE:The water supply system should be made efficient to keep the parks green in summer while Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will also ensure emergency water supply during repair or replacement of the damaged turbines and motors.

This was stated by PHA DG Tariq Ali Basra in a meeting held on Friday. He said effective strategies should also be adopted for cleaning and storage of water tanks in parks. The PHA DG also visited different mosques and parks, including Khazra Masjid Park at Samanabad, Kashmir Block Park at Allama Iqbal Town and Umar Block Park at Allama Iqbal Town to witness the water turbines, motors and water tanks there and also review the engineering work.

He reviewed the work being done on the sites for ablutions in the parks. He was accompanied by PHA Director Headquarters Mudassir Ejaz, Director Awais Athar and other officers. The PHA DG PHA while instructing the officers regarding bad turbines, motors and water tanks in the parks said that water supply system should be made efficient to keep the parks green in summer. He said that effective strategies should be adopted for cleaning of water tanks in the parks and storage of water in them.

Latest News

More From Lahore