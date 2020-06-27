Man nominated for cotton crop uplift removed

LAHORE:Following consultation with farmer organisations, a person nominated from private sector for cotton crop development has been stopped from work with immediate effect, said Provincial Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Langrial in a statement issued on Friday.

The minister vowed, “We would not allow anyone to negativity impact the cotton sector.” He said Ramzan Gujjar was appointed on basis on his experience for the betterment of cotton crop. However, now with consultation of farmer organisations, he has been stopped from interfering in issues related to cotton sector.

The minister warned the mafia adversely affecting cotton sector of strict action. “We are dealing with people involved in selling adulterated pesticides and other low quality inputs, including seeds and fertilisers with an iron hand.”

He was of the opinion that work was vigorously being done for increasing production of cotton as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Sources said that there had been complaints against Ramzan Gujjar about employing coercive tactics and blackmailing. He was accused of using his influence for pressurising input providers to settle certain issues pending for last many years. He had been engaged in business of agriculture inputs before heading private taskforce with the backing of the provincial minister.

The provincial minister through a video message endorsed appointment of Ramazan Gujjar, saying he got approval of this step from Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. However, after receiving complaints about conduct of Ramzan Gujjar, sources said, the provincial minister formally announced his removal from the position.

Threat flayed

Pakistan Civil Society Forum (PCSF) has expressed its deep concern over the threat hurled at Justice Qazi Faez Isa by one Agha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza. It is a despicable and unacceptable act in any society and especially for our society, where people have struggled for an independent judiciary and the rule of law, PCSF said in a statement issued Friday. PCSF demanded arrest of the person who had hurled threat at Justice Faez Isa.