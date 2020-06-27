Call to upgrade drainage system ahead of monsoon

LAHORE:The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has demanded the Punjab government and the departments concerned upgrade drainage system in the areas of Brandreth Road, Shah Alam, Gunpat Road, Urdu Bazaar, Liberty and other markets on war footing to avoid heavy losses during monsoon season.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice-President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice-President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that sewerage system in the City markets was outdated, damaged and dysfunctional and showed flood-like situation whenever there was heavy downpour. Rainwater enters into the factories, godown, shops and basements and damages the trading goods like machinery, furniture and raw material, they added. The LCCI office-bearers said the weather experts were expecting heavy rains so there was a dire need to follow the drainage system of modern countries to get rid of the billions loss every year. He said that though district management, LDA, Wasa and other departments concerned were making the all-out effort to make the situation better but there was a dire need to adopt the latest techniques to make the drainage system better.

model against coronavirus: Against the backdrop of the novel coronavirus, the Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PCJCCI) suggested 3T (test, trace and treat model) as a key to success in the fight against coronavirus worldwide. PCJCCI President Zarak Khan asserted that fighting any pandemic situation needs disease management that is equally important as disease treatment. The PCJCCI despite being a business platform is endeavoring to become a significant information hub for combating this pandemic situation through knowledge sharing with help of Chinese medical experts and researchers. It was stated by PCJCCI President Zarak Khan during his remote discussions with Chinese medical Experts and executive committee members of PCJCCI. “To curb the spread of the outbreak, we meticulously need to track the contacts of people with Covid-19 and try to treat them at the earliest stage,” said Moazzam Ghurki, senior vice-president of PCJCCI. “We need to adopt the principles of transparency and civilian participation in the fight,” he added. Adding to the discussion, Salahuddin Hanif, secretary general of PCJCCI, said that China was among the countries where the outbreak was first seen and controlled. He said the experience and knowledge could be informative for other countries. He assured that maximum possible medical support would brought in the form of equipment and knowledge that will be beneficial in fighting against the disease spread. It was observed that PCJCCI is continuously holding knowledge sharing discussions with their Chinese counterparts to gain maximum knowledge for a firm control over the spread of the disease.