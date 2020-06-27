close
Sat Jun 27, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2020

Fraud accused arrested

Lahore

Our Correspondent
June 27, 2020

LAHORE:Kahna police arrested two fraud accused. Accused Ibrahim and Akbar were held for defrauding a widow of Rs1.3 millio. They had taken the amount from the victim on the pretext of selling a property and fled. Meanwhile, Ghalib Market police arrested a man, Fakhar Abbas, for issuing a fake cheque. He had issued the fake cheque to a citizens in a business matter.

