Fraud accused arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Kahna police arrested two fraud accused. Accused Ibrahim and Akbar were held for defrauding a widow of Rs1.3 millio. They had taken the amount from the victim on the pretext of selling a property and fled. Meanwhile, Ghalib Market police arrested a man, Fakhar Abbas, for issuing a fake cheque. He had issued the fake cheque to a citizens in a business matter.