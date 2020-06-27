Military officers visit PSCA

LAHORE:A delegation of the Military Command Logistics 10 Division visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) office here on Friday. The delegation comprised three officers from Military Command Logistics 10 Division Headquarters. The PSCA chief operating officer welcomed and briefed the delegates about the security, surveillance, traffic management, and the process of providing video evidence to the investigation agencies. Expressing views on the occasion, the military officers said that the integration and working of PSCA was ideal and that they have not seen such an innovative and updated project anywhere in the world. The delegation head said that the PSCA has made Lahore a "safe and peaceful city." PSCA’s e-challan system has significantly improved traffic management which is commendable.