Preparedness for possible floods discussed

LAHORE:The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) teams are ready for relief operations and all the district offices have been alerted in view of the possibility of floods in the monsoon season.

A meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for PDMA Mian Khalid Mahmood was held on Friday at PDMA head office regarding flood protection and preparations for relief measures. PDMA Director General Raja Khurram Shehzad Omar gave a briefing to the provincial minister about the relief operations in case of floods in different districts.

The minister directed the PDMA DG to oblige the district officers to re-examine the equipment for relief operations and to seek the opinion of a third party to remove any obstruction in case of need.

In addition, in districts where drainage has not yet been completed, it should be completed on an emergency basis. Ensure that encroachments that hinder relief operations are eliminated, said the provincial minister. He said that people were already suffering due to corona and the floods would not be allowed to add to the problems. He said that at this time it is important for the people to know that the preparation for relief operations at the administrative level did not mean that the floods would come. All actions in this regard are being taken as a precaution in view of the impending danger so that immediate relief can be provided to the people in such a case, he said.