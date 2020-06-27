Ring Road land acquisition process stayed

LAHORE:Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Friday stayed the land acquisition process for construction of Ring Road Southern Loop- III (SL-III).

The CJ also appointed a commission to visit the land in dispute and submit a report regarding factual position. The court was hearing the petition filed by a citizen Muhammad Ilyas Chaudhry questioning change in design of the project. The petitioner through his counsel Barrister Mian Bilal Ahmed stated that in the initial map of SL-III a straight road was suggested but later Ring Road Authority (RRA) altered the design to accommodate some favourites. He said prior approval was not sought from relevant municipal council to amend the design. He pointed out that he and a number of factory owners were badly affected by changes in design as his more than 5-kanal land would be used for the project. He said Land Acquisition Commissioner had issued notification regarding acquisition of land without entertaining affectees' objections. He requested the court to declare changes in design illegal and set aside notification about land acquisition.

He asked the court to restrain RRA from acquiring land until the final disposal of the instant petition. After hearing arguments, chief justice issued a stay order against land acquisition and issued notices to the Punjab government and other respondents.