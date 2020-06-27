PA passes budget, other bills amid Opp’s protest

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly (PA) Friday passed the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 by approving the Finance Bill with majority vote amid Opposition's protest. Besides, the PA also passed different bills including Baba Guru Nanak University Nankana Sahab Bill 2020, Kohsar University, Muree Bill 2020, the Companies Profit (Workers Participation) (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Punjab Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority Bill 2019, the Punjab Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Punjab Village, Panchayat and Neighbourhood Councils (Amendment) Bill 2020 with majority vote. The PA session started with a delay of nearly two hours with Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in the chair. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was also present in the House. The treasury benches maintained the quorum and successfully passed all the bills on agenda. Moreover, the Punjab Assembly also unanimously passed a resolution after Sindh Assembly recommending that wherever the name of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is written “Khatam-un-Nabiyeen” (meaning that Prophet Muhammad SAW is the last of the Prophets sent by Allah) would be written along with it.

The resolution was moved by treasury bench MPAs Neelam Ashraf and Muavia Azam Tariq, the Parliamentary leader of Rah e Haq Party and son of late Maulana Azam Tariq.