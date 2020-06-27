Positive corona test for Ivanisevic

ZAGREB: Croatia’s former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic said Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus just days after attending an exhibition tournament organised by world number one Novak Djokovic, whom he coaches.

“Unfortunately ... I have just found out that I tested positive to Covid-19,” Ivanisevic said on Instagram. “I feel good and I don’t have any symptoms,” the 48-year-old Croat said and asked everyone who has been in close contact with him to take good care of themselves and their loved ones. “I will continue to self-isolate,” said Ivanisevic, adding that he had tested negative twice in the past 10 days.

Ivanisevic is part of world number one Djokovic’s coaching team and was the director of the now-abandoned Adria Tour which led to several top players becoming infected with coronavirus.

Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all tested positive after taking part in the second leg of the event held in Zadar, on Croatia’s Adriatic coast, last Sunday.