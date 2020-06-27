PCB retests 10 players, one support staff

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday conducted retests of eleven individuals – ten players and a masseur – who were tested positive for COVID-19 earlier.

According to details, medical team collected samples from four different cities as all of them have isolated themselves at homes. Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz and Malang Ali (masseur) were tested in Lahore.

Haris Rauf, Haider Ali and Shadab Khan’s samples were taken from Rawalpindi. Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman and Imran Khan were tested in Peshawar while Mohammad Hasnain and Kashif Bhatti’s tests were conducted in Karachi.