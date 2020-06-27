NBA’s 16 players test positive

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: A total of 16 NBA players have tested positive for COVID-19 from 302 tests conducted last Tuesday, the league and its players union announced Friday.
None of the players or teams involved were revealed by the NBA in its two-sentence statement.The tests were required as players committed to participating in the 2019-20 season restart in a “bubble” quarantine setting next month at Orlando, Florida.
Each player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he meets public health protocol for leaving isolation and is cleared by a physician.The NBA season was shut down on March 11 after Utah’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.