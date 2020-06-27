Pak-Japan Group-I Davis Cup tie postponed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Japan Davis Cup World Group I tie, scheduled to be held in Islamabad from September 18 to 19, 2020, has been postponed and will be rescheduled for 2021, announced International Tennis Federation (ITF) Friday.

Pakistan defeated Slovenia 3-0 to make it to the final against Japan. The ITF has decided to postpone the event for next year considering the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The ITF Board has announced that the 24 home-and-away World Group I and World Group II ties involving 48 national teams due to be played in September this year will be postponed until 2021, with ties to be played in either March or September. The 2020 regional Group III and IV events, in which 76 national teams are entered, are also postponed until 2021.

Meanwhile, the ITF has also announced the 2020 Davis Cup by Rakuten Madrid Finals will be postponed until 2021. The Finals will now take place in Madrid in the week commencing 22 November 2021.

The decision to postpone the event comes following a three-month review of the considerable logistical and regulatory challenges that have arisen as a result of the pandemic and all potential hosting scenarios with the health and safety of all involved of paramount importance. The 18 teams which have already qualified for this year’s Finals will compete at the rescheduled Finals in 2021. Host partners, the City of Madrid and the Region of Madrid, have expressed their support for the decision to postpone until 2021.